Maharashtra govt plans year-long events to commemorate Mohite-Patil’s centenary

The state government has taken the initiative to commemorate the year-long centenary celebrations of the pioneer of cooperative movement in Maharashtra late Shankarrao Mohite-Patil. CM Devendra Fadnavis, who chaired the meeting, directed the General Administration Department to take initiative and organise year-long plans to highlight the pioneering work of Mohite-Patil till January 14 next year to mark his birth centenary.

Interestingly, Vijaysinh Mohite-Patil, the son of the late Shankarrao, is a senior NCP leader and an elected member of Parliament from Mhada Lok Sabha constituency in Solpaur district in western Maharashtra. The BJP-led government’s initiative to celebrate Shankarrao’s centenary has also led to speculation about the growing rapport between Vijaysingh Mohite-Patil and Fadnavis. A senior NCP leader said, “Vijaysinh Mohite-Patil is our elected MP. The government’s initiative to commemorate the centenary celebrations is a tribute to the cooperative work of Shankarrao Mohite Patil.”

