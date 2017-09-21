Maharashtra govt plans year-long events to commemorate Mohite-Patil’s centenary

Only in Express
CM Devendra Fadnavis, who chaired the meeting, directed the General Administration Department to take initiative and organise year-long plans to highlight the pioneering work of Mohite-Patil till January 14 next year to mark his birth centenary

By: Express News Service | Mumbai | Published:September 21, 2017 4:17 am
Maharsahtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (File)
The state government has taken the initiative to commemorate the year-long centenary celebrations of the pioneer of cooperative movement in Maharashtra late Shankarrao Mohite-Patil. CM Devendra Fadnavis, who chaired the meeting, directed the General Administration Department to take initiative and organise year-long plans to highlight the pioneering work of Mohite-Patil till January 14 next year to mark his birth centenary.

Interestingly, Vijaysinh Mohite-Patil, the son of the late Shankarrao, is a senior NCP leader and an elected member of Parliament from Mhada Lok Sabha constituency in Solpaur district in western Maharashtra. The BJP-led government’s initiative to celebrate Shankarrao’s centenary has also led to speculation about the growing rapport between Vijaysingh Mohite-Patil and Fadnavis. A senior NCP leader said, “Vijaysinh Mohite-Patil is our elected MP. The government’s initiative to commemorate the centenary celebrations is a tribute to the cooperative work of Shankarrao Mohite Patil.”

