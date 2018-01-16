Maharashtra govt plans to offer perks for manufacture of Metro coaches in state

Metropolitan Commissioner U P S Madan confirmed that the MMRDA would hold discussions with all contractors to persuade them to set up manufacturing units in the state itself. Metropolitan Commissioner U P S Madan confirmed that the MMRDA would hold discussions with all contractors to persuade them to set up manufacturing units in the state itself.

MAHARASHTRA HAS plans to offer perks to manufacturers of Metro coaches. In a bid to support his government’s “Make in Maharashtra” campaign, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed the state administration to incentivise investment in the sector. According to the government’s own projections, Maharashtra would need more than 1,000 coaches in the near future for the various Metro lines coming up in Mumbai, Pune, Thane and Nagpur. While manufacturers have already set up units in Gujarat and Karnataka, Fadnavis is keen on local manufacturing of most of the rolling stock required in the state. To attract investments and employment opportunities in the sector, he has directed officials to dole out handsome perks under its mega industries policy for such units in the state.

During a meeting of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) last week, Fadnavis reportedly asked senior MMRDA officials to reason with contractors responsible for design, manufacture, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of Metro trains to procure these indigenously.

Incidentally, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), which is helping build two Metro corridors in Mumbai, has already issued a tender document for the procurement of 378 standard gauge coaches to run on the under-construction corridors. It is overseeing the work for the 41.5 km-long Metro Line-2 (Dahisar East-Bandra-Mandale) and 16.5 km-long Metro Line-7 (Dahisar East-Andheri East). While the tender document stipulates that only 90 coaches (15 train-sets) can be manufactured at an off-shore facility, it has not imposed a “pre-condition” that the rest of the coaches must be manufactured in Maharashtra.

With the Asian Development Bank financing the trains’ procurement, authorities pointed out that a “pre-condition” of manufacturing the coaches in the state could not be imposed. Sources, however, said that Fadnavis remains defiant and has now instructed officials to negotiate aggressively with those interested in the contract, even for the two lines for setting up manufacturing plants in the state.

Metropolitan Commissioner U P S Madan confirmed that the MMRDA would hold discussions with all contractors to persuade them to set up manufacturing units in the state itself.

