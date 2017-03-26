Maharashtra govt passes appropriation Bill

Amid fears that it might not be able to pay salaries to its employees owing to its failure to clear the money Bill due to frequent disruptions, the state government finally managed to pass the Appropriation (Vote on Account) Bill in the Legislative Council Saturday .

An Appropriation Bill or Running Bill or Supply Bill is a legislative motion (Bill) that authorises the government to spend money. It is a Bill that sets money aside for specific spending. In most democracies, approval of the legislature is necessary for the government to spend money.

The Bill had been passed in the Legislative Assembly Thursday. However, the government had been facing problems in getting it cleared in the Legislative Council where it does not have a majority and which had also witnessed frequent disruptions. The Maharashtra government had Friday threatened to approach Governor C Vidyasagar Rao, seeking his directions to the LC chairman to clear the Bill in the Upper House.

On Saturday, the motion for passing the Bill was moved by Minister of State for Finance Deepak Kesarkar. It was subsequently passed by a voice vote with Opposition members hooting in the background.

The passage of the Bill will allow the state to spend Rs 50,000 crore, half of which will go towards paying salaries.

