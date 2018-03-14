Maharashtra govt orders CID probe into ‘irregularities’ in slum rehabilitation projects

The state government Tuesday announced a CID probe into alleged irregularities in the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) during its former CEO Vishwas Patil’s tenure. Patil retired recently. Minister of State for Housing Ravindra Waikar made the announcement in the state Legislative Assembly during Question Hour while responding to the Opposition’s demand. Former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan led Congress and NCP members to demand a probe into the matter.

While accepting the Opposition’s demand, Waikar said, “The government accepts the demand for a CID probe into the entire matter.” He said when the matter came to light, the government had constituted a committee led by then SRA secretary Sitaram Kunte. Almost 137 cases related to SRA schemes were scrutinised. In 33 cases, irregularities were found.

Waikar said, “Much to our surprise the Kunte committee report along with a file is missing. The missing file related to Patil allegedly making his wife a partner in a real estate company to get two flats in a SRA project in suburban Juhu.” The government lodged a complaint at Nirmal Nagar police station last November over this, he added.

Chavan said, “It’s a very serious issue and the government should conduct a thorough investigation.” NCP’s Rajesh Tope and Shiv Sena’s Sunil Prabhu were among those who sought an investigation and action against those responsible for the irregularities in SRA projects. Earlier, Patil had maintained he had done no wrong in the SRA projects.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App