Maharashtra: Govt nod to waive loans of farmers from 2001 to 2009

The state Cabinet on Tuesday gave the nod for farmers to avail the loan waiver for a period from 2001 to 2009. The aim, sources said, was to extend the benefits to farmers deprived of the loan waiver undertaken during the Congress-NCP regime in 2008 and 2009. This will help these debt-ridden farmers to avail the ongoing loan waiver scheme called the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Shetkari Sanman Yojna.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had announced the CSMSSY on July 24, 2017. The waiver was for farmers who were debt-ridden from 2009 to 2016. Under the scheme, farmers were eligible for up to Rs 1.5 lakh benefit irrespective of size of land holding. Apart from this, the government offered an incentive of Rs 25,000 to farmers who regularly repaid their loans.

Under the CSMSSY, Rs 24,000 crore to benefit 50 lakh farmers has been provided. However, the government noted that there was a sizeable number of farmers who were in debt but were deprived of the loan waiver benefits during Congress-NCP regime in 2008 and 2009.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App