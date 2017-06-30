Maharashtra govt nod for Thane cluster redevelopment

The government on Thursday approved the regulations for cluster redevelopment of old, dilapidated and unauthorised structures in Thane city.

The implementation of Urban Renewal Schemes in Thane city will provide relief to the more than 3.5 lakh residents occupying 2,500 dilapidated buildings, including illegal structures.

A floor space index of four has been approved for the scheme. The decision is expected to facilitate better town planning and also push affordable housing in Thane, which has grown rapidly in the past two decades.

