Maharashtra  govt needs over Rs 5,000-cr budget to tackle farm crisis in Vidarbha

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has urged the water resources ministry to accord higher priorities to these 81 projects in a time-bound manner to ensure its completion before 2019. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has urged the water resources ministry to accord higher priorities to these 81 projects in a time-bound manner to ensure its completion before 2019.

The Maharashtra government requires Rs 5,344.97 crore to tackle the irrigation backlog of 1,06,329 hectares in six suicide-prone districts of Vidarbha in Maharashtra. The state government has decided to seek the Centre’s help to expedite the 81 projects that had been shortlisted but failed to make headway in the last 15 years.

The distressed districts, which have reported highest number of farmers suicides in last 15 years, have plenty of water but lack of infrastructure to channelise the water to the farmers’ fields. As a result, farmers’ income does not commensurate with the target set by the government.

Even after the biggest loan waiver package of Rs 30,000 crore by the government, the financial income of farmers in these six distressed districts will not improve unless irrigation backlog is adequately addressed immediately,” said an official in the water resources ministry. Officials also pointed that the government’s ambitious project of double farm income and production would not succeed unless irrigation infrastructure was in place within the next two years.

Of the 11 districts in Vidarbha, the six most vulnerable districts are Amravati, Akola, Washim, Yavatmal, Buldhana and Wardha. The total irrigation backlog in these six districts is 1,06,329 hectares. The government has sanctioned 81 irrigation projects in these six districts. The completion of these projects will require Rs 5,344.97 crore. The projects when operational would irrigate 1,06,329 hectares of land and create water storage of 444.68 mm3.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has urged the water resources ministry to accord higher priorities to these 81 projects in a time-bound manner to ensure its completion before 2019. The chief minister has also urged the Centre to provide financial help to expedite the work. The allocation of funds for these projects would be through a special package, which has got the Centre’s nod.

Apart from these 81 projects, the state government is working to advance the completion of long pending national irrigation project Gosikhurd in Bhandara district at a revised cost of Rs 18,494 crore. The total expenditure incurred on the project in the last three decades is an estimated Rs 9,712 crore. The completion of the project would generate an irrigation potential of 2.5 lakh hectares and benefit Bhandra-Gondia, Chandrapur and Nagpur districts.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App