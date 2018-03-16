Maharashtra govt may procure MRI machines on PPP model

The state government will consider procuring Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machines in its hospitals through Public Private Partnership (PPP) model, said Minister of State (Urban Development) Ranjit Patil on Thursday. Patil was replying to a query raised by NCP legislator Hemant Takle on an accident in the MRI room of BYL Nair Hospital last month. Rajesh Maru, 32, a patient’s relative, died after being sucked into an MRI machine at the hospital on January 27. Maru had died after he allegedly inhaled an excessive amount of liquid oxygen in the room.

Takle said that MRI machines are essential in medical treatment and patients have to wait for months due to shortage of such machines. Improper training of wardboys lead to such incidents, he said. Patil accepted that there is a paucity of the machines, considering the population of the city. “Considering the population quantum in Mumbai, there has to be an increase in the number of MRI machines. The government will consider procuring MRI machines on PPP model to fill the gap,” said Patil.

