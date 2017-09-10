Maharashtra govt makes country liquor harder to buy

Under the new rules, country liquor shops won’t be permitted to function unless they have adequate parking facilities in and around the premises. (Representational Image) Under the new rules, country liquor shops won’t be permitted to function unless they have adequate parking facilities in and around the premises. (Representational Image)

In what will make country-liquor harder to buy, the government has issued a new set of rules for issuance of permits for country liquor shops. Under the new rules, country liquor shops won’t be permitted to function unless they have adequate parking facilities in and around the premises. Further, only those who have got a commercial, non-agricultural use sanctioned, and possess a valid completion certificate of the local authority regarding the construction of the premises would be issued such licenses now onwards.

The norm for the minimum floor area of the premises has also been revised from 172 square feet to 269 square feet, bringing it on par with the norm set for those holding foreign liquor permits. Most importantly, the state’s law department, whose advice was sought in this regard, has permitted the department to apply the new rules even for renewal of existing permits.

Maharashtra, which witnessed a consumption of 32 crore bulk litres of country liquor in 2016, has around 4,200 country liquor vends. The industry contributes about Rs 3,000 crore in revenue to the government, but senior government sources conceded that a majority of existing permits holders, especially those in urban areas, will not be eligible under the modified norms.

“The government of Maharashtra is satisfied that new country liquor rules should be brought into force at once and therefore the rules should be made without previous publication,” states the notification issued by the Home department in this regard. The government’s new rules come at a time when most of the 2800 out of the 4200 existing liquor vends were hoping to resume business after being shut for close to five months owing to a Supreme Court bar on selling alcohol within 500 meters of highways. Earlier this month, the state government had permitted the licence renewal of such shops in municipal areas, following a clarification from the apex court.

While the government has justified its move, saying that the “revision in rules” was necessary in light of complaints regarding law and order situations that often arise outside such premises, some excise department officials are wary that it would encourage the trade of “illicit or toxic liquor.” According to sources, state Excise Minister Chandrasekhar Bavankule had pushed the case of revision in rules. Incidentally, the Vidarbha belt, which Bavankule represents, sees the highest consumption of country-liquor. “The complaints regarding law and order issues near such shops were the most from this belt,” said a top source.

With the country liquor trade likely to be adversely hit by the decision, some distributors have already moved court, challenging the notification. Country liquor breweries will be impacted too, said sources. About 70 per cent of the country-liquor trade is controlled by three manufacturers, including one cooperative baron who belongs to the Opposition camp.

Allegations are also being raised that the government’s move would benefit the India Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) lobby. There may be a spurt in sale of cheap booze sold in sealed bottles at foreign liquor vends, a government source admitted.

