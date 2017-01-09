Maharashtra govt launches ‘MumbaiWifi’ ahead of BMC polls

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (File Photo) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (File Photo)

Ahead of the crucial Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections the Maharashtra government today launched ‘MumbaiWifi’ facility here with aim to empower people digitally. “Happy to dedicate Phase 1 of MumbaiWifi. From this instance, 500 Wifi hotspots go live across various locations in Mumbai,” Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis tweeted. “MumbaiWifi is India’s largest public Wifi service and one of the largest globally too,” he said.

Prominent places where the facility is now available include the office of the Commissioner of Police, Vidhan Bhawan, Kalanagar in Bandra, Bombay High Court and many places in the eastern and western suburbs.

Fadnavis has been emphasising on digitisation since he become the Chief Minister in 2014 and is also planning to digitally connect all gram panchayats in the state, as well.

He said 1,200 Wifi hotspots will be active from May 1.

“Meanwhile, we will monitor the progress on connectivity and speed. We are committed to give good experience to Mumbaikars and resolve issues on priority,” Fadnavis said.

He said during trial period from January 2 to 8, about 23,000 users across the city signed up and downloaded more than 2 Terabyte (TB) data.

Fadnavis described the decision as an important step by his government in the continued commitment of “Aaple Sarkar” (our government) for digital empowerment of Maharashtra.