Maharashtra govt issues ordinance for Bal Thackeray memorial at Mayor’s bungalow

The state government on Tuesday issued an ordinance for the Bal Thackeray memorial at the Mayor’s bungalow at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. The decision ahead of the crucial BMC elections is being seen as politically significant, with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis wanting to placate the angry Shiv Sena on one hand and earn the goodwill of die-hard sainiks as well as Mumbaikars who revere the late Bal Thackeray.

The ordinance was issued by the urban development department, which comes under the chief minister. The sprawling bungalow, listed as a heritage structure, will not be pulled down but restructured to accommodate the requirements of the memorial.

The decision by Fadnavis late evening Tuesday was an attempt to defuse the growing tension between the Sena and the BJP. At the morning Cabinet meeting, Sena ministers had walked out in protest against BJP taking away the Yavatmal guardian minister’s post from the Sena.

To avoid further confrontation, Fadnavis held talks with Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. It was followed by Fadnavis giving a final nod for the memorial at the Mayor’s bungalow.

Uddhav heads the Bal Thackeray Memorial Committee which will design the memorial.

Fadnavis had announced the Thackeray memorial at the Mayor’s bungalow in November 2015. The announcement was made shortly after the Kalyan-Dombivli local body elections where the Sena and BJP were engaged in a fierce electoral battle. However, the memorial decision helped in bringing a thaw and the parties moved ahead.

A committee led by Chief Secretary Swadheen Kshtriya was constituted to look into sites for the memorial. After a preliminary study, the committee gave the nod for the Mayor’s bungalow as a suitable site.

Uddhav had been demanding that his father’s memorial be located at the Mayor’s bungalow.

The scenic bungalow along the Dadar seashore has been the official residence of BMC mayors since 1962. The Congress and the MNS had objected to the government’s decision to convert the Mayor’s bungalow into a memorial.