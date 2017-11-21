Maharashtra govt issues guidelines to notify silence zones

The amendment says silence zones —earlier observed around 100 metres of hospitals, educational institutes, courts and religious places —will no longer be silence zones unless notified by the government (File) The amendment says silence zones —earlier observed around 100 metres of hospitals, educational institutes, courts and religious places —will no longer be silence zones unless notified by the government (File)

The state government on Monday issued guidelines for notifying silence zones across the state following an amendment in noise pollution rules in August. An official in the environment department said it was necessary to issue the guidelines for notifying silence zones and appoint a competent authority for it after the August 10 amendment in the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000.

The amendment says silence zones —earlier observed around 100 metres of hospitals, educational institutes, courts and religious places —will no longer be silence zones unless notified by the government. For municipal corporations and councils, the urban development department will notify the silence zones while the rural development department will notify the zones for rural local bodies, said the official.

“We have asked them to notify the zones in four categories —industrial, commercial, residential and silence zones. We have prescribed decibel limits for each category. The competent authorities should seek report from local bodies with recommendation of a category for notifying the zones. If any area falls under two or three categories, then the authorities can declare it in one of the four categories, considering the norms and the local scenario,” said an official.

According to the official, the authorities had been asked to complete the process by November 25 without violating High Court orders. “Now, the authorities can take a call on it. They can at least start the process for notifying the silence zones,” said the official.

Activists have expressed displeasure over the discretionary powers given to the government in deciding a zone in case of mixed category. “The noise pollution rules are health-based rules. The discretionary powers of the state government, in case of mixed categories, will put many patients or children at risk. It is very unfortunate,” said Sumaira Abdulali, an activist.

