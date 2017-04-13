Maharashtra govt has not taken action to curb malnutrition: NGOs

THE High Court has told the state government to submit a response after activists who had filed a PIL relating to malnutrition informed the court that no action had been taken by authorities to curb malnutrition in the state despite tall promises made before the court. A division bench of Justices V M Kanade and C V Bhadang was hearing a bunch of PILs with respect to malnutrition deaths in Melghat region and other tribal areas.

The NGOs pointed out that malnutrition deaths had risen last year. Purnima Upadhay, one of the petitioners, told the court, “The statistics show that in Melghat, in 11 months, the number of deaths of children in the age group of 0-5 was 485 while the number of stillborn cases was 172. The presentations given by the different departments last year were an eyewash.”

She said that the numbers would be higher if one takes cases from other regions too. She also told the court that the concerned authorities had not visited the affected region and that the steps that were assured were yet to be implemented.

The court granted two week’s time to the state to reply to these allegations.

