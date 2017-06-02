Maharashtra govt forms study groups to look into funds delay to two depts

DELAYED release of funds from the Centre for centrally sponsored schemes under the Women and Child Welfare and Social Justice & Special Assistance departments has led the state government to form two study groups to review the situation.

The study groups, comprising four members each, will conduct a detailed study on the delays and other hurdles faced by these two departments in implementing these schemes.

These schemes include providing supplementary nutrition for children and paying honorarium to anganwadi workers under the Integrated Child Development Service (ICDS) scheme, payments for government and NGO-run children’s homes, creches, shelter homes. pension schemes for senior citizens, widows, disabled, etc.

A Government Resolution (GR) dated May 31 says the delay has caused the state government to have to shell out more than its share. The study groups will review the hurdles in receiving funds, ratio of Centre and state share in funds sanctioned, funds released by the state and Centre towards these schemes over the past three years and overall implementation of the programmes statewide.

An official from the state revenue department said, “The Centre’s share is based on limited number of beneficiaries, while the number of beneficiaries in the scheme is more in the state. Hence, state has to bear the burden of the surplus. We have also found that though some of these schemes are being referred to as centrally sponsored schemes, in reality these schemes are run by the state government.”

The two study groups are expected to submit their report within three weeks.

