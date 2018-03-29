Maharashtra govt fills 41 posts in ACB, may form SIT

Bombay High Court (Express Photo by Pradeep Kocharekar/Files) Bombay High Court (Express Photo by Pradeep Kocharekar/Files)

The Maharashtra Home Department has filled 41 posts of junior officers in the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), complying with a directive from the office of the Chief Secretary Sumit Mullick who had written to the Home Department seeking details of shortage of personnel in the premier agency of the Maharashtra Police.

This was after the government was pulled up by Bombay High Court for its “casual approach” to investigation in the irrigation scam. He had also sought for vacancies to be filled on a priority basis. “After the HC hearing, the CS had written to the Home Department seeking details on vacancies in ACB. He has also directed that these vacancies be filled immediately.

Following the directive, positions for seven Police Inspectors and 34 Assistant Police Inspectors were filled on Tuesday,” said a senior official from the State Home Department. In his affidavit before the HC, Mullick had cited lack of manpower as the reason for the probe delay.

