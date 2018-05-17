Maharashtra: Govt extends one-time compensation to encroachers

The state government on Wednesday decided to extend the compensation package to individuals residing on the encroached government land. The decision was taken on a humanitarian ground to provide an alternative to people who will have to vacant the encroached land required for the Centre-state public welfare projects across Maharashtra. According to the ministry of relief and rehabilitation, “Till now, there was no provision to compensate the individuals residing on encroached government land.” Whenever government projects required the land, the residents had to evacuate the land.

Based on compassionate ground, the government decided to evolve guidelines to tackle the problem. The objective is to offer such individuals an alternative to build their own homes with adequate compensation and alternative land provided by the government. While making it clear that the government would provide one-time compensation, it indicated that the evaluation would be based on the ready reckoner rates.

The decision was also made to expedite the process of getting rid of encroachment, which is found in large numbers across cities and rural areas of Maharashtra, often proving to be a major hurdle in construction of public welfare projects.

