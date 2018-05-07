Maharashtra govt directs officials to complete 11,500 Jalyukt Shivar projects before monsoon

Officials have been asked to ensure provision for diesel for tractors and machines operating at the project sites is adequate and available without delay Officials have been asked to ensure provision for diesel for tractors and machines operating at the project sites is adequate and available without delay

The state government has directed district officials to expedite work on ongoing jalyukt shivar projects. They have been told to complete at least 11,500 projects before the onset of monsoon in the first week of June, sources said.

“The month of May is very crucial and ongoing water conservation works through jalyukt shivar should be taken up. Officials in each district should ensure completion of the ongoing projects,” said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Officials have been asked to ensure provision for diesel for tractors and machines operating at the project sites is adequate and available without delay.

Of the 25,000 drought-hit villages in the state, jalyukt shivar projects undertaken in the last three-and-a-half years have helped make 11,247 villages water-reliant, encouraging villagers to take up two crops. The target is to make the remaining villages drought-free by 2019.

So far, 1.8 lakh jalyukt shivar projects have been completed, including widening and deepening of rivers, constructing cement bunds and desilting of water structures, creating an additional water storage capacity of 15 TMC. Apart from these, the number of farm ponds have touched one lakh. An official said the scheme has helped groundwater levels to rise.

