Maharashtra govt challenges Rakesh Maria inquiry order, Bombay HC wants state information panel to respond

The Bombay High Court Tuesday sought to know the State Information Commission’s response in a matter where the government has challenged its order. The commission had in July 2014 ordered an inquiry against retired IPS officer Rakesh Maria in connection with alleged discrepancies in the 26/11 call records.

The state government moved the high court against the order, which was passed by the then state Chief Information Commiss-ioner (CIC) Ratnakar Gaikwad and directed the government to institute an inquiry headed by a sitting or retired judge under the Commission of Inquiry Act. Government pleader Abhinandan Vagyani informed the court, “It cannot act as a fact-finding authority in the case.”

The petition challenged the inquiry order on the grounds that it is bad in law. It further said that the CIC does not have the powers to issue an inquiry. The appeal also states that the required information as claimed by Vinita Kamte, wife of slain IPS officer Ashok Kamte, was provided by Maria.

The transparency panel had asked the state to institute an inquiry to probe why ‘misleading’ information was provided to Vinita by Maria.

According to Vinita, the information given to her by the police was misleading and did not match the original call data records submitted by the police before the court which conducted the trial in the 26/11 case.

