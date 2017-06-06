Maharashtra govt appoints and transfers 17 IAS officers

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis appointed and transferred 17 IAS officers in another bureaucratic reshuffle on Monday. The list of transfers included some officers who had been reshuffled only a few months ago.

Principal Secretary Rajagopal Devara (1992), who had been posted as the Medical Education and Drug Department secretary this January, will now head the Protocol department. The post has not had a full-time secretary, since Sumit Mullick’s elevation to the Chief Secretary’s post on February 28. Sanjay Deshmukh (1998) has replaced him in the Medical Education and Drugs department. AL Jarhad (1997) has replaced Deshmukh as Mumbai’s additional municipal commissioner. Vijay Singhal (1997), previously Industries Commissioner, has also been newly-appointed as Mumbai’s additional civic commissioner. Dr Harshdeep Kamble (1997) has replaced him as the Industries Commissioner.

Jagdish Patil (1998) has been appointed the Konkan divisional commissioner, Vikas Deshmukh (1998) the new Secretary in Agriculture, Dairies and Fisheries department. Shekhar Gaikwad (2003) has been shifted out of the Sangli collector’s post to head the Groundwater Survey Development Agency.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App