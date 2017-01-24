Maharashtra govt apologises to Bombay HC for allowing Shivaji Park event

Bombay High Court Bombay High Court

THE state government Monday tendered an apology to the Bombay High Court for granting permission for an event where loudspeakers were used on December 6 in Shivaji Park, despite existing restrictions on use of loudspeakers in the park, which has been declared a silent zone. A bench of Justice Abhay Oka and Justice Anuja Prabhudesai was hearing an application filed by Wecom Trust, an NGO that has been fighting to protect Shivaji Park in Dadar from being used for commercial purposes. The NGO had last week said in court that noise pollution rules had been breached in Shivaji Park to conduct events on November 14, December 6 and for conducting a Rath Yatra on January 15.

The state, in its affidavit, told the court that no permission was given by them to organise the Rath Yatra on January 15, or for a Children’s Day event on November 14, and that the state has taken action against the organisers of these events.

While tendering an apology for granting permission to conduct an event with loudspeakers on December 6 in the park, the state counsel told the court, “Although we gave permission for December 6, the events on January 15 and Children’s Day were conducted without our permission. Action has been taken against the organisers under the Bombay Police Act.”

The court informed the state that action under the Bombay Police Act is not enough and action should be taken against organisers under the Environment Protection Act.

The court asked the state to give written assurance that such violations will not happen again and to give a reply on January 24 on what steps they will take to ensure no breach of noise pollution rules happen in the future.