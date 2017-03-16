Maharashtra govt agrees to approve junior college teachers’ appointment; protest called off

The state government has finally agreed to approve the appointments of temporary teachers of private, unaided junior colleges, working since 2012. The decision comes a fortnight after more than 70,000 teachers refused to correct answersheets of board exams until their appointments were regularised. Giving in to the pressure and to avoid any delay in result declaration, state education minister Vinod Tawde Wednesday announced that most of the demands of the teachers will be accepted.

An approval camp will be held between April 15 and 19 wherein the teachers appointed since May 2, 2012, will be regularised, said Anil Deshmukh, the general secretary of the Mumbai Regional Junior College Teachers’ Organisation (MRJCTO).

The government has also agreed to provide aid to the Information Technology course in junior colleges. Permanent unaided junior colleges will also get a 20 per cent aid. The state is also planning to remove the 24-year experience criteria for grade promotion of teachers.

The decisions were taken in consultation with finance minister Sudhir Mungantiwar and representatives of the teachers’ forum. As the teachers repealed their protest, Deshmukh assured the government that the board exam results will not be delayed.

