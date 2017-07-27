Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao to take a call on V-C’s resignation: Vinod Tawde

Responding to members’ queries on mismanagement in Mumbai university leading to delayed results, the government on Wednesday lobbed the ball to the Governor’s court with Education Minister Vinod Tawde saying the government would inform Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao of the MLCs’ view seeking the V-C’s resignation.

Members of the Legislative Council raised the issue through a calling attention motion and Tawde said the government would assess the reasons behind the delay in publication of results and take action accordingly. “Lakhs of students are suffering. But it will be right to have an action by the Governor on the V-C, instead of taking an action by the political wing. Views of the members of the House will be communicated to the Governor,” said Tawde while responding to a demand raised by the Shiv Sena.

“Out of 477 exams, results of 104 have been declared. Rest will be declared by July 31. The students’ careers will not be affected,” Tawde said. He added that around 5.29 lakh papers are still to be evaluated. “Of the total, 70 per cent of the papers have been checked. The number of examiners for checking the exam papers is being increased. It will not compromise quality,” he said.

“If there are shortcomings in the work given to the company for checking papers online, those need to be fixed. Our priority is to declare the results by July 31. After that we will conduct an inquiry,” Tawde said. Speaking about waiving revaluation charges of Rs 600, Tawde said the government has received demands from the Yuva Sena and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad. “But, a decision to waive it completely or partially is yet to be taken,” he added.

