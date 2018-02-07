Maharashtra government’s policy: One hundred-twenty-five logistics parks to come up across state

In an effort to boost the already expansive Rs 550-billion logistics and warehousing industry, the Maharashtra government has come out with a comprehensive logistics policy for the sector. The plan is to facilitate the setting up of 25 integrated logistics parks and over 100 logistics parks across the state.

India’s logistics and warehousing market is pegged at Rs 550 billion with Maharashtra, because of its status as a major manufacturing state, having a sizeable share in the market. Industrial warehouses, which store goods manufactured by companies, are spread across 515 million sqm. The bulk of the market, however, is unregulated with a proliferation of unregulated warehouses across the state. In the new policy cleared by the Cabinet, the state government talks of creating 25 integrated logistics parks, for which the MIDC will be the nodal and planning authority.

The policy states that any warehouse spread over an area of five acres and connected by a 15-m road will qualify to be a logistics park. These parks will provide multi-functional facilities for storage, distribution, transportation, ancillary support services and trade facilitation, all under one roof for end to end logistical support. Another 100 logistics parks will also be set up across the state with each park having a facility spread over 20,000 sqft. It speaks about designating cities like Bhiwandi, Panvel, Taloja, Nashik, Aurangabad, Talegaon and Nagpur as logistics zones.

