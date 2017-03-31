Maharashtra government withdraws its circular on farmers

The state government on Thursday withdrew its circular that allowed district cooperative banks to deduct up to 50 per cent amount paid through crop insurance as crop loan waiver. The decision that was taken suo motu by the department of cooperation and finance had caused embarrassment to the government. On Thursday, finance minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said: “Yes, it is true that we have withdrawn the circular as the Opposition is trying to misguide the farmers. But our intention was to help the farmers.”

At present, the state government provides crop insurance scheme to the farmers. The state deposits the amount under the scheme in the bank accounts of the farmers directly. The state government had made an amendment allowing 50 per cent of the crop insurance to be converted into crop loan.

A Shiv Sena cabinet minister said: “The circular mess up is the handiwork of two departments related to the ministry of cooperation led by Subash Deshmukh and finance ministry led by Sudhir Mungantiwar. The issue of anganwadi workers saw the minister for women and child development, Pankaja Munde, napping. It was only after the Sena raised the matter with the chief minister that the issues were addressed and the anganwadi workers agreed not to go on strike.” The leader of Opposition in the state Legislative Council, Dhananjay Munde, said: “The decision to avail of the crop insurance amount for crop loan should be left to individual farmers. How can the government take the decision? If they want to help farmers, they should provide loan waiver.”

