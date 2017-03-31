Maharashtra government to bring legislation to lift bullock race ban  

The state government has decided to bring a legislation to withdraw the ban on bullock racing subject to terms and conditions prohibiting cruelty against animals in any form. A cabinet sub-committee of three ministers has been set up to draft the legislation, along with guidelines, to ensure that there would be no cruelty against the animals. The decision was taken in the state cabinet meeting held on Thursday.

A source said: “The sub-committee led by the minister for animal husbandry, Mahadeo Jhankar, will work on the guidelines. While the government is not against cattle racing, it has made it clear that ill-treatment of animals will be strictly prohibited.” The demand for withdrawing the ban on bullock racing gained momentum in the state after the Centre’s nod to allow Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu.

