Maharashtra government sets up panel on safety measures for women in IT

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday informed the Bombay High Court that it had set up a committee to suggest measures to ensure safety of women working in the Information and Technology (IT) sector. In January this year, a woman software engineer working with Infosys was killed allegedly by a security guard on the company’s premises in Pune, sending shock waves in the industry.

The government today also sought four weeks’ time to file a detailed affidavit on what long-term steps it was contemplating to enhance women’s safety. “A committee has been set up under the chairmanship of senior IPS officer Rashmi Shukla to look into what measures can be undertaken to ensure safety of women working in the IT sector,” a report submitted by the Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department said.

The committee has seven other members including senior women police officers and women bureaucrats. The report was submitted to a division bench of Justices R M Savant and Sadhana Jadhav which was hearing a public interest litigation on the issue of women’s safety in the state.

The court has taken up the PIL ‘suo motu’ (on its own). At the last hearing, the judges had noted that incidents of attack on women working in the IT sector were increasing.

