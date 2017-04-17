Maharashtra Government resolution passed: Housing loan amount raised for cops

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (File Photo) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (File Photo)

In order to ensure that nearly 2.2 lakh policemen across Maharashtra have a roof over their heads after retirement, the state has increased the housing loan amount for policemen from Rs 200 crore to Rs 1,500 crore. The Maharashtra State Police Housing and Welfare Corporation (MSPHWC) will seek this loan from banks and disburse it among policemen who need loan to build houses.

There is a huge demand for housing loans from police officers before the office of the director general, with around 7,500 such applications currently pending. The police are hoping the waiting list will be brought down by increasing the amount available for loan disbursement.

A senior IPS officer said, “The state government has decided to raise the amount of loan available for policemen from Rs 200 crore to Rs 1,500 crore. A Government Resolution (GR) to this effect has been passed. We are in talks with the banks and should be able to start disbursing this loan amount from next month onwards.” He added: “With more people availing of these loans, the amount collected through the monthly installments will increase. This money can then be put back in the system to approve some more loans. After some time this cycle should be able to take care of most loan applications.”

Currently, government quarters are available to most policemen while they are in service. They, however, have to vacate the houses on retirement. “Several policemen, especially those in the lower rung, are known to struggle to purchase a house,” an officer said. Of the 2.2 lakh police officers across the state, nearly 1.91 lakh are lower rung employees who find it difficult to obtain bank loans.

The officer explained that apart from the comparatively hassle-free procedure for getting loan approved from the MSPHWC, the rate of interest on these loans would be lower than the market rates.

“Normally, the way banks collect loans is they first cover up the interest amount with the installments that are paid. This leads to there being no reduction in the principal amount for longer period,” the officer said.

“In our case, however, we start covering up the principal amount against the installments paid by the policeman. This in turn brings down the interest rate and reduces the period in which the loan amount is paid off,” the officer explained. Police housing has been a major issue in Maharashtra with there being complaints that even government quarters assigned to policemen in service being in dilapidated condition.

“Several of these quarters are being refurbished with new quarters like the one in Worli, being constructed in the past two years,” an officer said. In 2015, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had said police housing was a priority for him and the state was planning to build nearly 5 lakh houses across the state by 2019 for police personnel.

