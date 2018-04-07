Phase 1 in June: State to start free chemotherapy facility in 10 district hospitals

AHEAD OF World Health Day on Saturday, the Maharashtra government has initiated free chemotherapy facility for cancer patients in 10 district hospitals across the state. The first phase of the project will be launched in June in district hospitals of Nagpur, Gadchiroli, Pune, Amravati, Jalgaon, Nashik, Wardha, Satara, Bhandara and Akola. The national cancer registry in India records 11 lakh new cancer patients every year. India holds a population of at least 28 lakh cancer patients of whom, five lakh succumb to the disease annually.

For chemotherapy, patients require a minimum of six-week course. Tata Memorial Hospital that receives 70,000 patients every year bears the maximum burden of patients in the state to provide chemotherapy and radiation facilities.

With district hospitals set to get chemotherapy centres, the burden of cancer patients is expected to ease from the Tata Memorial Hospital. State officials claim that they also aim to bring cancer care closer to the doorsteps of patients in order to reduce additional cost incurred in transportation, accommodation and treatment to visit an urban centre.

In December 2017, the state undertook a massive screening campaign for oral cancer that reached out to one crore people. In the first phase, 10 districts of the state have been included in this scheme. A physician and a nurse in each of these 10 hospitals will be trained for three weeks by the Medical Oncology Department of the Tata Memorial Hospital. The first batch of trainees will start from May. “Rest of the district hospitals will be covered in the second phase,” Health Minister Deepak Sawant said.

