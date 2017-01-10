Maharashtra Government launches WiFi services connecting 500 hotspots

The state Monday launched WiFi services connecting 500 hotspots across Mumbai under the smart city project. By May 1 next year, the government will extend the free WiFi services across 1200 hotspots.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis wished Mumbaikars happy browsing. He appealed to people to use the services for public welfare.The list of hotspots include prominent tourist places such as Gateway of India, Churchgate, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Prabha Devi, Shivaji Park, Tarapore Aquarium, Bombay Stock Market, among various places across Eastern, Western and Harbour railways.