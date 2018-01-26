Govt cheating farmers using name of Chhatrapati Shivaji, says Vikhe-Patil

The leader further said that the farmer did not want any ex-gratia sum but his rightful compensation. The leader further said that the farmer did not want any ex-gratia sum but his rightful compensation.

Three days after a farmer from Dhule attempted to commit suicide at Mantralaya, Leader of the Opposition Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil slammed the Make in Maharashtra and Magnetic Maharashtra initiatives, saying “these are only aimed at benefiting a handful of rich people”.

“From the last couple of incidents, it is clear that the farmers have to commit suicide to wake up the government. Using the name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the government is cheating with farmers,” said Patil after meeting farmer Dharma Patil, who consumed poison at Mantralaya on Monday.

Meanwhile, family members of the farmer said that his condition continued to be critical. The leader further said that the farmer did not want any ex-gratia sum but his rightful compensation. “The farmer hasn’t paid anything to agents… which is why he had to take the extreme step. Now, the government has announced the ex gratia amount but he wants his rightful compensation. An inquiry must be ordered to take action against officials who denied his claim of rightful compensation,” Patil added.

Meanwhile, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana leader and member of parliament Raju Shetty also met the farmer at JJ hospital and expressed his support to the family.

