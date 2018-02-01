Maharashtra govt approves new wildlife sanctuary at Ghodazari

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis approved Ghodazari in Chandrapur district as a new wildlife sanctuary. (file photo) Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis approved Ghodazari in Chandrapur district as a new wildlife sanctuary. (file photo)

The Maharashtra government has approved Ghodazari in Chandrapur district as a new wildlife sanctuary in the state. The decision was taken at the 13th meeting of the Maharashtra State Board for Wildlife, chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Wednesday.

The sanctuary, in the North East of Tadoba, will include 159 sq km of Brahmapuri forest.

“This will not only save the forest, but will also improve tourism in nearly 40 villages in the area,” said Dr Anish Andheria, president of the Wildlife Conservation Trust (WCT) and member of the board.

The board also discussed various proposals for development work within the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) and wildlife sanctuaries in the state.

The proposal for road widening and strengthening of National Highway 8 outside SGNP was also approved at the meeting.

“We approved the widening project as it is not getting into the park and we asked them to do the widening on the seaward side,” added Andheria.

The board also approved the drilling of nine boreholes by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) in SGNP for Geotechnical Investigation for proposed highway tunnel between Thane and Borivali.

The MSRDC had also sought approval for the construction of Nagpur-Mumbai Super Expressway near different wildlife sanctuaries. “A committee has been constituted to look into these proposals. We will not allow them to pass through these sanctuaries, but if they are cutting through a corridor between two sanctuaries then we will suggest them mitigation measures,” said Andheria, who will also be a member of the committee.

The board also gave approval to Tejas Thackeray, son of Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray, to collect specimens of freshwater crabs for research purposes.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App