Maharashtra: ‘Gau rakshak’ thrashed in Nallasopara

A self-proclaimed gau rakshak was assaulted in Nallasopara on Wednesday night after stopping an empty tempo that he suspected was transporting livestock. The incident took place near Nallasopara police station just before midnight when local resident Rajesh Pal stopped the vehicle on the main road.

“Pal had information that the tempo was transporting animals but it turned out to be an empty vehicle. There was an altercation between Pal and the tempo driver,” said Manjunath Singe, the Superintendent of Police, Palghar district.

During the altercation, the driver and the cleaner allegedly attacked Pal. More than 300 people gathered at the spot and, Singe said, they left after being assured that legal action would be taken. Pal, the tempo driver and the cleaner have been booked for rioting. Pal, who was admitted to a hospital after sustaining minor injuries, has not been arrested, the police said.

