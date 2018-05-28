‘We aim to clear all pending cases before 2019’

FSL’s Director General (Legal & Technical) S P Yadav FSL’s Director General (Legal & Technical) S P Yadav

Pendency of cases — sometimes for years — has been a major issue with the Maharashtra Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL). Has the situation improved?

In the first half of 2017, there were over 44,000 samples sent by investigative agencies that were yet to be tested and reported on. However, we went about the problems in a scientific manner and hired temporary staff last year. The pendency now is below 20,000. We have set a target of clearing all the backlog by December this year. Hopefully, from 2019 we will begin with a clean slate and there will be no cases pending with the Maharashtra FSL.

What steps were taken to reduce pending cases?

Firstly, we studied the number of vacant posts in each of the nine departments at the FSL. Based on this, we gave a proposal that was accepted by the government in November last year for hiring employees on contract for a year to take care of the pendency. Since January, we have 100 per cent sanctioned strength. After having the requisite people, we created an action plan and gave them monthly targets regarding how many pending cases have to be cleared. While in the past too people had been hired on contract, they were used on an ad hoc basis. The contractual employees would start working on the new samples we receive everyday and the backlog of old cases would remain as it is. We changed this and asked the contractual employees to focus only on the backlog and bring it down. As a result, some departments like prohibition (that checks alcohol content in blood samples) have zero pendency even now. All the cases they are working on are fresh cases.

How many days does it now take to conduct a test and submit a report to the police?

Our priority is to submit the samples as soon as possible. In some cases where there is urgency, the samples have been sent in two days. However, for all departments we have set a target of 45 days to send a report. From January 2019 onwards, we should be able to submit the samples in that time-frame so that the police can also use the report while filing the chargesheet.

Of the nine departments, including DNA and ballistics, which ones get the most number of cases and have the highest pendency?

The toxicology department, where viscera samples are received to check if a person was poisoned to rule out foul play, receives a lot of samples. The department receives samples both in cases of murder and suicide or accidents to rule out foul play. Apart from toxicology, the biology department that conducts tests on blood-stained clothes or blood mixed with soil at a crime scene is also a work-heavy department. The third is the DNA department. Earlier, we had only three of the seven laboratories running DNA tests. Last year, we added two more, at Nashik and Aurangabad.

Earlier, there were complaints that the police would even send unnecessary exhibits for testing, thereby increasing your workload. See, we cannot refuse the samples sent for testing. It is true that earlier they would send us seven-eight slides of swab samples when only two or three were required. However, we have now come up with a checklist that has taken care of the problem. The police are given a checklist of what samples are needed and other paperwork that is required. Now at the reception itself we check if the checklist is adhered to. If not, we return it back at that stage only. That has brought in a lot of awareness and now we only get the necessary samples.

Mid-last year, there were talks about FSL acquiring beef-detection kits that would identify meat within 30 minutes on the spot to ensure traders are not harassed. Have the kits arrived?

That is yet to come. It is pending with the government. It has not materialised as yet as it is a huge expenditure. Currently, however, we do carry out tests to identify meat samples in the laboratory.

The FSL was to acquire Rapid DNA Analysis machine that gives results within two hours of multiple DNA samples. There were concerns from several quarters about the efficacy of the expensive machine. The government, however, put it on hold this year. Do you see this as a setback?

Unless we are allowed to use it, how will we know about its efficacy. Soon after we announced our intention, there was intra-rivalry among the two-three companies that manufacture this particular type of DNA system that led to some mudslinging. When we floated the tenders for this machine and gave three extensions, only one company came up. After the process was completed, another company said it did not know about the tendering. How is that possible? We had placed ads in newspapers, plus it was a global e-tendering process. Some retired scientists approached courts saying it would kill the scientific temperament in India. We explained it was not a substitute to the DNA tests but a supplement. In a disaster like a massive fire where hundreds of bodies are charred, the machine would help us identify bodies within hours. However, it is not a setback and I’m hopeful the government will look into it the next year.

There were also talks of barcoding the samples FSL receives in order to maintain confidentiality?

It has not materialised as yet due to technical reasons. Firstly, it is because we are in the process of automation of the laboratory for which a proposal has been forwarded to the government. A vendor has been fixed. All the seven laboratories across the state will be connected to each other and the courts. Even the reports will be sent via email. Even now we have stopped sending reports by post and scan a copy to the unit commander. However, digital signatures are not allowed, hence we have to ask their official to come and sign on the report. All of this, including the barcoding, will be taken care of as part of the automation process.

Five new mini laboratories were to come up across the state. When will they start functioning?

Yes, the locations have been finalised already. The mini labs will deal with only toxicology and biology as they are the heaviest divisions. The manpower can be hired on contract basis and we are just waiting for the machinery to be procured. Depending upon when the machinery is procured, it will start functioning.

There is a lot of curiosity about DNA tests, ballistic tests and other forensic tools among the common people. Any plans to open up some aspects of the laboratory to people?

Every year we have a forensic awareness week where people are allowed to come to the laboratory and our officials explain how things work. We do receive a huge number of requests from private institutions, law colleges, engineering colleges as well. However, we are a government institute and there are limits to what we can allow. However, nearly four months back we sent a proposal to the government to allow these institutions access and charge them for the same. Most of these institutes are more than willing to pay.

The Gujarat FSL and Chandigarh FSL are said to be the best in the country? What according to you differentiates them from the Maharashtra FSL?

Even the Maharashtra FSL has good infrastructure but some of it lies unutilised. When I went to the Gujarat FSL, there were police officers from Bhutan, Nepal and Sri Lanka being trained there. We too have a very good training facility here but it is not used. The problem is lack of communication. We have now communicated to the Bureau of Police Research and Development and given a proposal to the state government to allow us to train officers from other countries. Not only would it earn extra income for the institute, it would also improve its image. Also, the Gujarat FSL has a very good forensic university attached to it, which makes much of a difference. They have well-qualified people joining in. We have four forensic science colleges in Maharashtra but they are not of the same level.

