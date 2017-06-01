Five pedestrians injured in roof collapse

The two-storey building is a cessed property constructed before 1960. Kevin Dsouza The two-storey building is a cessed property constructed before 1960. Kevin Dsouza

A part of the roof of a shop in Komal Building at Dadar West collapsed onto the street on Wednesday, injuring five pedestrians. According to an official from G-North ward, a panel in the roof gave way. The shop is on the ground floor of the two-storey building.

Of the injured, Rudra Jetwa (5) and Ramshankar Shahane (50) have been admitted to KEM Hospital. The other three sustained minor injuries and were discharged.

According to the ward official, the building is a cessed property, all of which was constructed before 1960. The responsibility of repairs and reconstruction of cessed properties rests with the Maharashtra Housing and Development Authority (MHADA).

