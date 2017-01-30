Maharashtra: Fishermen to carry Aadhaar for identification

Aadhaar cards will now be used by fisherfolks as a biometric proof for identification, officials said. Fishermen are now required to swipe their Aadhaar cards before they embark into the waters. According to officials, the move will help maritime security agencies monitor the movement of vessels. For a long time, security agencies have been pressed for biometric identification to ensure unauthorised boats used by terror outfits don’t enter Indian waters.

According to one estimate, 30,000 fishing trawlers are registered in Maharashtra, of which 8,000 are from Mumbai. The number of fisherpeople in Maharashtra is estimated to be close to two lakh. “Most fishermen have Aadhaar cards, and therefore have been asked to carry it with them when setting sail. It serves as an ID proof and facilitates in keeping a tab on the trawlers in the waters,” said a senior official.