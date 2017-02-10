Maharashtra: Firm selling substandard engine oil busted; 2 held, hunt on for 3

THE THANE police claimed to have busted an international group allegedly involved in manufacturing low quality engine oil and exporting it to African countries using the name of a well known brand. The police raided a company based in Ambernath and seized several equipment worth Rs 1.82 crore that included fake stickers of well known brands. Two persons have been arrested and three named as wanted accused in the case.

The Thane police had received a complaint that an Ambernath-based company, Auto Morse, was producing low quality lubricants and selling them off in the name of well known brand Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd. The police probed the matter and accordingly a team led by senior inspector Nitin Thakre raided the company unit in the MIDC area of Ambernath.

After confirming that poor quality lubricants were being sold in the name of Gulf Oil, the Thane police arrested Eric Cylus (35) and Digamber Trimukhe (40), production manager and supervisor, respectively, at Auto Morse.

The police have named the owners of Auto Morse, Amarjeet Anand, Ranjeet Singh Anand and Supreet Singh Anand, as wanted accused in the case and are on the lookout for them.

DCP Parag Manere said the company would use low quality raw material to make below par lubricants and then use the logo of Gulf Oil to sell it internationally.

“We have been told that they would export this oil to Saudi Arabia from where it would be sold to other countries, primarily Libya and Yemen. The product was first sent to Saudi Arabia because that is where the headquarter of Gulf Oil is located. Selling the inferior quality oil from Saudi under the fake logo of Gulf Oil would not lead to any suspicion considering the company is actually located there. We are verifying these claims,” said Manere.