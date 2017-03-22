Maharashtra: Fire during pipeline repairs injures two

Two persons repairing a Mahanagar Gas pipeline at the Gandhinagar junction in Kanjurmarg sustained severe burn injuries when a fire broke out during the operation, in the early hours Tuesday. The two were part of a group of six people assigned the job of repairing the gas pipeline.

The two are recuperating at Rajawadi hospital. The police are likely to file an FIR for negligence.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 2.15 am at the Gandhinagar junction where a team of six persons contracted with Mahanagar Gas Ltd were digging a pipeline with a JCB vehicle. During the course of the operation they dug a pit that was nearly three feet deep. “We suspect that during the operation, the front arm of the JCB hit an iron cover that led to sparks flying. These sparks came in contact with the gas from the pipeline and led to a fire. What worsened the condition was that the six were in the pit and had to jump out and then flee,” a senior officer said.

By the time the six employees jumped out of the pit, two of them had sustained severe burns. All the injured workers were rushed to the Rajawadi Hospital. Four of the six employees who suffered minor burn injuries were given first aid and discharged. Two of them, Ram Singh Rathod (31) and Gajanan Jadhav (22), were admitted to the hospital. Rathod sustained 40 per cent burn injuries while Jadhav sustained 20 per cent injuries.

According to the police, it took five fire engines two hours to douse the fire. A team from Maha-nagar Gas was called in and the gas connection was disconnected. “The stretch where the incident took place is a junction that sees a lot of traffic. Had the incident taken place during the day, the consequences would have been worse,” the officer said.

