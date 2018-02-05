Maharashtra: Fire at LED bulb factory in Akola; no casualties

The fire site is around 250km from Nagpur (Representational Image/ File) The fire site is around 250km from Nagpur (Representational Image/ File)

A major fire broke out at a factory manufacturing LED bulbs in Akola district in the early hours of Monday, but no casualties were reported, said a Fire Brigade official. The blaze in the factory, located in an industrial area of the eastern Maharashtra district, was brought under control by 6.30 am, he said. Though no casualties were reported, the plant, owned by Ashlesha Power Control Pvt Ltd, suffered extensive damage, he said. The fire site is around 250km from Nagpur.

Ramesh Thakre, Fire Officer of the Akola Municipal Corporation, told PTI by phone that they were informed about the inferno at around 1.45 am. “It was a major fire. Seven fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames. The company is involved in LED bulb assembling,”” he said. “The fire could have been triggered by a short-circuit,” Thakre added.

