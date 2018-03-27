Maharashtra: Farmer dies of ‘dehydration’ in Jalgaon

He was rushed to Parola’s Kutir government hospital where he was declared dead. (Representational) He was rushed to Parola’s Kutir government hospital where he was declared dead. (Representational)

A Jalgaon-based 52-year-old farmer died allegedly due to severe dehydration on Monday afternoon. The deceased, identified as Vasudev Shravan Patil, collapsed while working on his field. He was rushed to Parola’s Kutir government hospital where he was declared dead. District officials said he suffered from dehydration due to high temperatures. Patil is survived by his wife and two children in Parola.

