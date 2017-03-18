Maharashtra: Farm arrears at Rs 17,000 crore, power minister asks farmers to pay up

WITH THE electricity bill arrears of farm sector touching Rs 17,000 crore, Maharashtra’s Energy Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule has requested farmers to pay up and launched a special installment scheme for the clearance of their arrears. The state government is also contemplating a differential electricity charge for farmers based on their economic standing.

“As of now all farmers pay the same cost for per unit of electricity. We are contemplating a proposal where we can divide farmers into four categories based on their economic standing. A differential pricing model can be then worked out for these individuals,” said Bawankule.

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) is presently owed Rs 29,000 crore by defaulters, of which Rs 17,000 crore is from farm land owners alone.

“We are presently providing electricity which costs us around Rs 6 per unit at 85-90 paise to farmers. The distribution company is in a precarious situation. I expect farmers to look at this issue with some sympathy and pay up the amount,” said Bawankule.

The minister added the load on farmers was being eased by cross subsidising their electricity with charging industries more. “The electricity to farmers is cross subsidised. We charge industries more for this cross subsidy which in turn makes these industries angry,” said the minister.

Under the scheme launched for defaulters who use high-powered pumps to draw water, people will have to pay 20 per cent of the pending amount as well as the running month’s complete bill to restart their disconnected electricity service. The remaining amount can be paid in four monthly equated instalments till July along with the running months bill.

