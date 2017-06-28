Exhibition to promote shipping as career

The exhibition will conclude Wednesday. Ganesh Shirsekar The exhibition will conclude Wednesday. Ganesh Shirsekar

To boost awareness of shipping as a career, the Ministry of Shipping has organised a two-day maritime exhibition at the Mantralaya.

The exhibition opened Tuesday on the ground floor of the state government’s headquarters on the sidelines of the International Day of the Seafarer celebrated on June 25. It will conclude Wednesday.

Malini Shankar, Director General, Shipping, said that most people remain unaware of the contribution that shipping makes to the country’s economy.

“The objective is to increase Indian seafarers in the world market. Currently we are number three behind Philippines and China,” she said. The exhibition consists mainly of models of ships, passenger vessels, bulk carriers, oil tankers and offshore vessels among others.

On Tuesday, students from several schools visited the exhibition, which also provided information in starting a career in shipping. “The demographics of those joining the shipping today are not the same as those who joined twenty years ago. Today we do not get individuals from the best of schools in shipping. Unless we tell them that shipping is a career option, we will lose our prime position,” she added.

The exhibition had a footfall of close to 3,000 on the first day. Abdul Ghani Serang, Secretary General of the National Union of Seafarers of India, said the exhibition acknowledged the role of seafarers. “Without seafarers, essential items will not be delivered to the country,” he said.

