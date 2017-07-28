Ex-IAS officer’s pre-arrest bail plea rejected

A special court has rejected the anticipatory bail application of former IAS officer Uttam Khobragade in a land misuse case. Khobragade, who was the vice-president of MHADA at the time of the alleged offence, had submitted that he was not involved in the case and that he had been associated with MHADA only for a brief time.

The allegation is regarding a government land in Oshiwara, Andheri, where a commercial complex was constructed instead of a residential one. The Anti-Corruption Bureau has booked several people, including five government officials, in the case.

