Maharashtra | ‘Error’ in Class X geography textbook: Vikhe Patil seeks action

LEADER OF Opposition in the Assembly and Congress veteran Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil on Thursday wrote to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis demanding action against those responsible for an alleged error in the geography textbook for Class X students.

Patil has alleged that the geography textbook, released by Maharashtra State Bureau of Textbook Production (MSBTP), depicts a map of India with inaccurate borders. He claimed parts of Jammu and Kashmir have been depicted beyond the Indian jurisdiction. The alleged error in the map was first spotted by a former principal in Satana in Nashik district, he added.

The MSBTP (also known as Balbharati), meanwhile, claimed that the map was drawn on a software and hence was not symmetrical. “As mentioned in the textbook, it is not a standard map for the country. It was drawn on a software and this has been made clear in the book. It is a standalone map of India and does not depict international borders,” said Sunil Magar, director of MSBTP.

This year, the MSBTP, which designs textbooks for state board school students, had undertaken a task to make Class X textbooks more student-friendly. However, several teachers have pointed out grammatical, technical and conceptual errors in textbooks for science, political science and history. The MSBTP has said it would look at all complaints and place them before the subject-wise expert committees.

