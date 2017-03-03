Maharashtra: Engineer held for ‘raping’ 10-yr-old

THE BHANDUP police Thursday arrested a 28-year-old engineer for allegedly raping a 10-year-old girl staying in his neighbourhood. The accused, Sangram Jagtap, allegedly raped the girl when she was playing in his house with her friends. The girl fled the spot after the incident and informed her parents, who then detained Jagtap with the help of locals and handed him over to the Bhandup police.

A rape case has been registered against him.

Watch What Else is Making News



According to the police, the incident took place around noon on Thursday when the victim along with two of her friends was playing on the ground floor of the accused’s house. He called her upstairs on the pretext of some work, and allegedly forced himself on her.

The girl then managed to push the accused and fled downstairs. She went to her house and informed her parents about the incident. An officer said, “We registered a rape case in addition to sections of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act, since the girl is a minor. We produced Jagtap before the local court, which has remanded him in our custody. While he is an electronic engineer by qualification, he was out of work.”