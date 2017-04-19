Maharashtra: Elevator that carries heritage charm of CST

Built in 1970s, the lift is in close proximity to the spiral staircase of the main building, and leads to the GM’s officer on the second floor. Built in 1970s, the lift is in close proximity to the spiral staircase of the main building, and leads to the GM’s officer on the second floor.

DIFFERENT FROM the 14 other elevators inside the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), the officers’ lift inside the main building attracts visitors for a special reason. Reconstructed in teakwood to give it a heritage feel, the elevator is often called the “General Manager” lift.

Built in 1970s, the lift is in close proximity to the spiral staircase of the main building, and leads to the GM’s officer on the second floor. It has wooden sliding doors, mirrors on the three walls and a liftman to guard it in two shifts.

“The lift was built in 1970s for the convenience of officers. It had heavy sliding doors and would move slowly. It was then used by senior officers to reach the GM’s office,” a CR official said.

In 2002, the officials decided to renovate the elevator and grant it a heritage feel. The lift was re-made using teak wood. The mirrors used in it were chosen to suit the age of the building.

“We have made the entire lift with wood and iron so that its design matches the heritage standards of the building. Though we did not take an expert’s help for the renovation, it was meticulously handled to ensure the lift looks royal,” the official added.

Built at a cost of Rs 5 lakh, the lift has received much appreciation from daily visitors and officers, CR officials said. Special care is taken for its maintenance, as the lift is used by senior officers frequently.

“We polish the wood every three months so that it retain its shine. We have also placed a red carpet inside the lift to grant it the royal feel. The carpet is cleaned or changed every two days,” the official added.

Care is also taken while assigning liftmen for this elevator, as their “friendly behaviour” while greeting the visitors is essential. Only the senior liftmen are given duty here.

“I like to guard the lift here because it is cleaner and looks better than the other lifts. I am frequently given a post here considering my seniority and good behaviour with others. I ensure I am not impolite with the guests as they must be really important people,” Ashok Kadhalkar, liftman, says.

The lift comes with a beep to ensure it does not stay unused at one floor for a long time.

“We were inspired by a heritage lift in a five-star hotel in the city. For a building like CST, the elevators too must match its charm,” the official added.

