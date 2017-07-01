ED opposes Chhagan Bhujbal plea to vote in Presidential poll

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has opposed NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal’s plea in the special court, seeking permission to vote in the upcoming Presidential election.

Bhujbal had last week sought to be taken to the Legislative Assembly from Arthur Road jail for the vote. Special public prosecutor Hiten Venegaonkar, appearing for the ED, argued that under Section 44 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, the special court has no jurisdiction to pass orders on the constitutional right of Bhujbal, which he gets under Article 54.

“This court cannot direct the election commission to make any special provision for the prisoner and that can only be done by the HC in a writ jurisdiction,” Venegaonkar argued.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App