Maharashtra CM: Govt to ensure higher allocations for agriculture

The state government will enhance capital investments in the agriculture sector and provide greater policy support for growth of the service sector to achieve its ambitious one trillion dollar economy dream taking the growth rate from 10.5 per cent to 15 per cent by 2025.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said, “The government’s commitment to agriculture sector is uncompromising. We will provide higher allocations in the agriculture sector.” In the last three years, overall allocation for agriculture has increased up to 30 per cent. The state government was committed to continue capital investments in the agriculture and allied sectors to double farm production and income, he said.

The investments in the agriculture sector in 2016-17 was Rs 56,576 crore. In 2017-18, the investment was Rs 73,440 crore, he said. The CM said thrust on service sectors was to provide greater employment through policy support enabling ease of doing business.

Reiterating the government dream to make Maharashtra a one trillion dollar economy, he said, “We are ready to aggressively push more reforms and take course corrections through policies to ensure the State Gross Domestic Product goes up to 15 per cent.”

Referring to the biggest ever loan waiver to the farmers, he said, “The decision was taken to bring the small and marginal debt ridden farmers within the institutional credit system to enable them to avail fresh crop loans.”

Almost Rs 23,000 crore loan waiver benefiting 47 lakh farmers has been processed. The loan waiver process is still continuing and would ensure every eligible farmer reaps the benefit, he said, adding that the loan waiver process was digitised to ensure the amount was directly credited to individual bank accounts of farmers, and to check corruption.

