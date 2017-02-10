Maharashtra: ‘Drunk’ driver rams car into checkpost, injures constable

A 34-year-old man allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol rammed his vehicle into a police nakabandi on Marine Drive early Thursday and injured a constable. He was nabbed after a brief chase. The incident took place at 2.10 am at Mafatlal Junction where the local police had set up barricades for a drunk driving nakabandi. According to the police, a speeding Mercedes car crashed through the barricades behind which constable Mahesh Jadhav (34) was standing.

“The accused hit the barricades and drove straight ahead. We chased after him and caught him,” said Manoj Kumar Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone I. Accused Bhavin Shah, a financial analyst, was placed under arrest after being found to be driving under the influence of alcohol, Sharma said.