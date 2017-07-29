Dombivali: Woman ‘murders’ son-in-law during fight

A 52-year-old woman allegedly murdered her son-in-law during a fight over the man’s twin sons at her house in Dombivali on Thursday night. The police said that the man, Ravi Solanki (25), had come to the house of his mother-in-law, Anitabai Walande, on Thursday to visit his wife and newborn twin sons.

When Solanki insisted on taking his sons away with him, he got into a quarrel with Walande.

“As the deceased was unemployed, the accused woman did not have faith in his ability to care for his newborn sons and did not allow him to take them away,” said Rajendra Mungekar, the senior inspector, Vishnu Nagar police station.

“The duo had several altercations over the issue.”

“On Friday, Walande pushed Solanki during an argument and he fell to the ground,” he said.

The officer said that Solanki was injured after the fall and Walande also hit him several times. “After he became unconscious, the women rushed Solanki to a hospital but he was declared dead upon arrival,” the senior inspector added.The police have booked Walande for murder and placed her under arrest.

