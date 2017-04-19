Maharashtra: Doctors from Sassoon hospital to treat inmates of Yerawada via telemedicine

Soon, inmates of Yerawada jail will no longer need to go to the Sassoon General Hospital for a check-up. Doctors from the hospital will treat them via a telemedicine facility that is being launched soon, according to B J Medical College and Sassoon General Hospital Dean Dr Ajay Chandanwale.

Telemedicine has drastically reduced the time taken to seek expert advice. From specialist telemedicine centres in the state — be it KEM Hospital in Mumbai, B J Medical College in Pune or Government Medical College in Aurangabad and Nagpur — medical consultations are being given to primary care physicians across district and sub-district hospitals in the state.

But this will be the first time that the facility will be provided for Yerawada jail inmates. “This will definitely take a load off our shoulders. There are at least 10-12 inmates who require daily OPD visits. While cases of prisoners escaping from Sassoon hospital premises is rare, the entire process is time consuming and requires additional security,” said Bhushankumar Upadhyay, additional DGP (prisons).

The Yerawada jail has video-conferencing facilities, so inmates will be able to interact with doctors from Sassoon hospital.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now